Yerevan [Armenia], October 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Alen Simonyan, President of the National Assembly of Armenia, on Wednesday and discussed ties between the two countries.

"Pleasure to meet President Alen Simonyan of the National Assembly of Armenia, discussed the importance of nurturing the bonds between our two parliamentary democracies," EAM said in a tweet.

Jaishankar arrived in Yerevan on Tuesday and was welcomed by the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. He is the first Indian External Affairs Minister to visit Armenia.

Jaishankar on Sunday embarked on a three-nation tour of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia. His visit will conclude today. (ANI)

