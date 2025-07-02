New York, Jul 1 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during which they discussed bilateral partnership and shared perspectives on regional and global developments.

Jaishankar is visiting the US from June 30 to July 2 at the invitation of Rubio.

"A pleasure meeting US @SecRubio this afternoon, on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting," he posted on X.

Jaishankar said during the meeting they discussed India-US bilateral partnership including trade, security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility, and "shared perspectives on regional and global developments".

Jaishankar also met with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth during which they discussed advancing the defence partnership between the two countries.

"Great to meet @SecDef Pete Hegseth in Washington DC today. Had a productive conversation on advancing the India-US defence partnership, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities and responsibilities," he said in another X post. PTI

