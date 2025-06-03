New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): India and Paraguay on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Joint Commission Mechanism (JCM). The agreement was signed by External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and Paraguay Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez L, in New Delhi.

"Concluded an MoU with FM @rramirezlezcano for establishment of Joint Commission Mechanism (JCM) between India and Paraguay. A significant step in widening our dialogue and cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held talks with Paraguayan President Santiago Pena at Hyderabad House.

The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in a range of sectors including agriculture, Pharma, technology, renewable energy and health.

"Had a productive meeting with the President of Paraguay, Santiago Pena in Delhi. Paraguay is a valued partner in South America and our nations are connected by shared values," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Our talks covered diverse subjects, prime among which was close economic cooperation. There is immense potential in boosting trade linkages. We see sectors such as digital technology, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, health and space as key areas where our nations can work together," he added.

President Pena strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the India. The leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

"PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging talks with President @SantiPenap of Paraguay at Hyderabad House. They discussed enhancing cooperation in the fields on agriculture, Pharma, technology, renewable energy, health, critical minerals, railways & people to people contacts," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X.

"President @SantiPenap strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam & expressed solidarity with the Indian people. Both sides also exchanged views on global & regional issues of mutual interest," he added.

Paraguay's President is on a three-day visit to India. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials and business representatives. President Pena will also visit Mumbai.

In Mumbai, President Pena will meet the state political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators and tech leaders.

The State Visit of President Pena is the second visit to India by a President of Paraguay

India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations on September 13, 1961, cultivating warm and friendly ties between the two nations. Both countries have since developed cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals and information technology. (ANI)

