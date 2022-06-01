New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday raised the issue of the misuse of freedom and the dangers of extremism with the Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

Jaishankar in an extensive conversation with Joly discussed the expanding political and economic engagement between the two countries.

"An extensive conversation recently with Foreign Minister @melaniejoly of Canada. Discussed expanding our political and economic engagement, as also our cultural and community connections. Spoke about the misuse of freedoms and the dangers of extremism," tweeted Jaishankar.

This comes after pro-Khalistan groups in Canada have been trying to rake up anti-Indian sentiments and revive the movement.

Earlier in February, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Rajya Sabha had stated that a "small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada" is spreading anti-India feelings and the government is closely engaged with Canada over the issue.

"The vast majority of people of Indian origin in Canada share a warm emotional bond with India and have worked for the betterment of relations between India and Canada," he said.

"There is a small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada who spread anti-India feelings through their extremist statements and activities," he said.

The EAM also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the global effects of the Ukraine conflict with his Canadian counterpart.

"Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the global effects of the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation, including in the Commonwealth," tweeted Jaishankar.

The Russia-Ukraine war has many spillover effects - surge in oil prices, a major blow to the global economy, while the world is just recovering from the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the European countries are most dependent on Russian oil and gas, it's predicted that the economic consequences of this war will be hard on the region. (ANI)

