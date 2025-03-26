New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark in Delhi on Wednesday and discussed deepening trade and investments, building resilient supply chains and strengthening strategic partnership between two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Glad to meet President & CEO @USChamber @SuzanneUSCC today. A useful exchange on deepening trade and investments, building resilient supply chains and strengthening India-US strategic partnership."

Earlier on March 21, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India and the US are making significant strides in their bilateral trade negotiations, with the aim of expanding trade, enhancing market access, and reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers.

During a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the two governments are actively working to build a framework for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which will be a multisector agreement beneficial to both nations.

The MEA spokesperson also mentioned Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's recent visit to the US from 3-7 March, where he met with his US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, to advance discussions on the agreement.

He said, "India and the US are in the process of taking bilateral trade negotiations forward. The two governments are actively working to build a framework for the BTA, which would aim to expand trade, enhance market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepen supply chain integration.

"In this endeavor, as I told you, our Commerce and Industry Minister had visited the United States from March 3-7, where he met with the US Commerce Secretary, as also US Trade Representative. Government of India remains engaged with the US administration at various levels to arrive at a mutually beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement," he added.

His visit to the US followed US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi's plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by the fall of 2025. (ANI)

