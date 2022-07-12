Tokyo, July 12: Hundreds of Japanese turned out on Tuesday to bid farewell to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died after being shot at a campaign rally last week.

A number of people gathered at the Zojoji buddhist temple in Tokyo to pay their respects ahead of a private funeral for Abe, who was 67. The funeral of the former Japanese Prime Minister is underway at the Zojoji temple in central Tokyo, according to Sputnik. Shinzo Abe’s Body Arrives at His Home City Tokyo, Funeral To Be Held on July 12.

On Monday, a farewell ceremony, involving relatives, friends and colleagues of Abe, was held at the same temple. A total of around 2,500 people attended the farewell ceremony. Only a limited number of people are able to attend the funeral ceremony on Tuesday.

Everyone who wishes to pay tribute to the memory of the former prime minister will be able to do so later, at special farewell events that will reportedly be organized in Tokyo and in Abe's hometown, Shimonoseki. The exact dates have not been announced yet.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). The attacker reportedly plotted the assassination of the 67-year-old former head of government for nearly a year.

The Japanese government has decided to award former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with the country's highest order posthumously. Abe will receive the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, Japan's Kyodo News reported. The longest-serving PM of Japan will be the fourth former prime minister to receive the decoration under the postwar Constitution.

