Tokyo [Japan], January 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, reached Kobe on the third day of his Japan visit, during which he interacted with the Indian diaspora and visited Sysmex Corporation office, a leading company in the health sector, in the city.

CM Yadav, while speaking to the Indian diaspora, invited them for Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held in Bhopal next month on February 24-25.

Highlighting the potential of Madhya Pradesh, CM Yadav said on one hand, diamonds and gold are being discovered while on the other hand, iron and aluminium are also being mined.

"I have come to Kobe to meet people of Indian origin and I have invited them to the Global Investors Summit. It gives me immense satisfaction and pride to see the progress of Indians here...India has become the centre of attention in terms of global investment... Madhya Pradesh is the state where, on one hand, diamonds and gold are being discovered in mines, and on the other hand, iron and aluminium are also being mined," CM Yadav said.

Earlier on Wednesday, in his interaction with the Indian diaspora CM Yadav said, "Indians are like sugar in milk. They add sweetness and mix seamlessly wherever they go. We connect with the feeling of welfare in whichever country Indians go".

"You have found a way to make a path. The future generations will benefit from what you have created," he added.

He brought to attention the significant changes which have come in India in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted that during his visits now, people become very happy and festive. The Madhya Pradesh CM further highlighted PM Modi's vision for the country and said India wants to progress as a 'Vishwaguru' in the world.

He said that just like how a "guru" lights the path, the diaspora is present in the "country of sun", referring to Japan. Highlighting similarities between India and Japan, CM Yadav said that it is through these similarities and culture that India and Japan find each other closer.

CM Mohan Yadav also offered floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at India Club in Kobe on Thursday on his death anniversary.

"Today, I paid floral tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at his statue in Kobe, city of Japan. The ideal life of Bapu will always inspire us to serve the nation and society," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

During his visit to Sysmex Corporation office, CM Yadav held a meeting with key officials of the company and discussed collaboration in the healthcare sector, especially under the manufacturing of medical equipment. He extended invitations to them to participate in the GIS as well.

"I had a productive discussion with Mr. Toni Sumaki, Mr. Eisuke Kobayashi, and Mr. Akamatsu of Sysmex, medical equipment manufacturers. Sysmex, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and hematology, has had a strong presence in India since 1993, with manufacturing facilities in Baddi, Gujarat and Sanand," stated CM Yadav in a post on X.

He added, "Our discussion centered on expanding innovation and collaboration in the healthcare sector, especially under the manufacturing of medical equipment. I also invited them to the Global Investors Summit 2025."

During the meeting, Toni Sumaki gave a presentation of the company in which highlighted their strength and recognised Madhya Pradesh as an important partner. Sumaki also showcased their projects and product portfolio like surgical support robots, regenerative medicine, cellular therapy, life science, clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, hemostasis, FCM, urinary analysis and hematology.

He further stressed Sysmex strength, highlighting offices in Germany, Singapore, China amongst others. He also emphasised their presence in India and shared information about their plants in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Additionally, CM Yadav reached Osaka, where he visited the Panasonic Energy office and held a meeting with company representatives to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

During the meeting, CM Yadav also briefed Panasonic Energy team about Madhya Pradesh's strength, infrastructure, specialized industrial parks, and skilled workforce. He invited them too for the Global Investors Summit.

"On the third day of my Japan tour, I arrived in Osaka, where I toured the Panasonic Energy facility and held a meeting with company representatives to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a leading investment hub by fostering innovation in the energy sector. I briefed the Panasonic Energy team, who specialize in manufacturing advanced batteries, about the state's robust infrastructure, specialized industrial parks, and skilled workforce. I also extended an invitation to them to attend the Global Investors Summit 2025," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also mentioned about the company's presence in Pithampur, Dhar district (near Indore) since the year 1989 and stressed about the favorable industrial environment of Madhya Pradesh. The company has invested Rs 60 crore in Madhya Pradesh and it is manufacturing state-of-the-art batteries for industrial use and electric vehicles (EVs).

The Madhya Pradesh CM highlighted that the state has a conducive environment for automobile and related industries. Panasonic Energy's presence in Pithampur is a perfect example for industrial development. Pithampur Industrial Area, with Asia's largest automotive testing track and world-class industrial infrastructure, is an ideal location for advanced manufacturing.

He further emphasised that special financial assistance is provided for medical devices and the healthcare sector under the state's industrial policy.

The Chief Minister proposed to Panasonic Energy to expand its unit in Pithampur for energy storage and sustainable battery manufacturing. He discussed investment in Electric Vehicles (EV) and high performance battery manufacturing. He also suggested setting up a Research and Development Centre to promote innovation and local capabilities and invited to make new investments for battery and other products in other sectors like electronics, electricals etc.

Furthermore, the CM assured to provide all possible support to Panasonic Energy to invest in Madhya Pradesh and set up facilities. He invited the representatives of Panasonic Energy for the Global Investor Summit (GIS) and to visit cultural and historical importance places of Madhya Pradesh like Sanchi.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Madhya Pradesh government is moving towards a long-term and strong partnership with Panasonic Energy.

The GIS will take place on February 24 and 25, in Bhopal. The two-day program will be organized aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

It will serve as a platform for global leaders, industrialists, and experts to share insights on emerging markets and trends, and to explore ways to leverage the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav is currently on a four-day visit to Japan from January 28 seeking investment opportunities and inviting industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit. (ANI)

