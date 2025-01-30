London, January 30: A 25-year-old woman who reportedly sent multiple videos of herself farting to her boyfriend's ex-partner in Welsh has been fined and hit with a restraining order. The woman was identified as Rhiannon Evans, a resident of Mountain Street, Caernarfon. It is learned that Evans, who works as a shopworker, pleaded guilty to harassing Deborah Prytherch, her boyfriend's ex, as she sent her "inappropriate" videos.

Following the WhatsApp messages she sent, Evans was awarded a twelve-month community order besides being fined 100 Euro as compensation and 199 Euro as costs. During the trial, prosecutor Diane Williams told magistrates at Caernarfon that in the first video, Rhiannon Evans was seen passing gas by placing the camera on her bottom. UK Shocker: 43-Year-Old Man Found Dead After Week-Long Search Following Alleged Assault at Home in Lancashire, 4 Arrested.

It is learned that Evans sent three more videos of farting on December 22, which was followed by four more videos in the next few days. Prosecutor Diane Williams said that in the videos, the shopworker was seen passing wind as she smiled at the camera. "It was purely malicious. She was smirking throughout, found it hilarious, but the victim didn’t." prosecutor Diane Williams added.

During the trial, it was also reported that Miss Evans sent the farting videos on several days in December 2024, including Boxing Day and New Year's Eve. Rhiannon Evans, who was arrested at her home, admitted to sending the videos. She said she sent the videos because she felt her partner was being treated unfairly. However, her lawyers said that their client was drunk when she sent the videos.

They also claimed that Miss Evans suffered from mental health problems and sent the videos without malicious intent. However, the defence did not work in her favour as the magistrates imposed 15 rehabilitation sessions, alcohol abstinence monitoring of 60 days and a two-year restraining order on Rhiannon Evans against contacting the victim. UK Shocker: Teacher Avoids Jail After Being Convicted For Having Sex With Minor Student in Eltham School.

It was also found that the alleged harassment stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Evans' partner and Preytherch with regard to child contact.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).