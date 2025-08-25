Taipei [Taiwan], August 25 (ANI): Taiwan's National Immigration Agency (NIA) has deported a Japanese social media influencer after he appeared in a controversial TikTok video declaring that "Taiwan belongs to China," according to a Focus Taiwan report.

According to Focus Taiwan, the video filmed on August 18 at the iconic Ximending LGBTQ Rainbow landmark in Taipei showed two Japanese nationals, one identifying himself as Aira Todomi and the other as 42-year-old Hiroyuki Tanaka. In the clip, both men unfurled the flag of the People's Republic of China (PRC) while professing their "deep love for China". It was Tanaka's remark on Taiwan's sovereignty that triggered the backlash.

The NIA stated that the video violated Item 13 of Article 18 of Taiwan's Immigration Act, which allows the government to deport or bar entry to foreigners deemed to endanger national interests or public security. While the agency did not detail how the video met these conditions, it stressed that the comments made were "inappropriate", Focus Taiwan stated.

On Monday morning, Tanaka was expelled from Taiwan and banned from re-entry. Todomi, who had left the island immediately after the filming, has also been blacklisted, the NIA confirmed. The investigation further revealed that Tanaka, who is married to a Taiwanese national, admitted he participated in the video to boost his online following, particularly among viewers in China.

In the TikTok footage, Todomi, speaking in fluent Mandarin and Japanese, said that any disputes between Taiwan and China should be resolved "between the two sides", while expressing hope for closer Sino-Japanese ties. Tanaka echoed his remarks before delivering the line that cost him his stay in Taiwan. Later, Todomi continued filming near Taipei Main Station, holding both the PRC and Japanese flags.

The video drew sharp criticism from Taiwanese netizens and political influencers, with some reporting the incident to the NIA. The agency confirmed that both individuals had entered Taiwan under the Taiwan-Japan visa-free programme, Focus Taiwan noted.

The NIA reiterated that while foreign visitors are welcome, statements or actions undermining Taiwan's sovereignty will not be tolerated, a point emphasised repeatedly in its statement. (ANI)

