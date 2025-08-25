New Delhi, August 25: India has reportedly extended a gesture of goodwill to Pakistan on Sunday, August 24, after alerting Islamabad about a potential flood in the Tawi River. The information was shared through the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, bypassing the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) that remains suspended following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, as per multiple reports. Sources quoted in local media said the alert was issued on humanitarian grounds, despite heightened tensions between the two nations.

Pakistani authorities subsequently issued warnings for vulnerable areas based on the input. However, neither New Delhi nor Islamabad has officially confirmed the development. If verified, this would mark the first significant exchange of information between the two sides since their military flare-up in May. Under normal circumstances, the flood-related data and alerts are shared under the 1960 World Bank-brokered Indus Waters Treaty, which regulates the use of rivers between India and Pakistan. India Exposes Pakistan’s ‘Gross Hypocrisy’ at UNSC Over Terror and Child Rights Abuses.

Indus Waters Treaty Halted After Pahalgam Attack

The treaty gives India control over the eastern rivers, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej, while Pakistan receives the western rivers, Indus, Jhelum and Chenab, with limited usage rights for India. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, where terrorists targeted tourists and left 26 dead, India suspended the treaty as part of punitive measures, halting the flow of hydrological data to Pakistan. According to reports, the latest warning from India was considered urgent as the Tawi River, a tributary in Jammu, has seen a rise in water levels amid heavy rainfall. India-Pakistan Tension: Indus Waters Treaty To Remain Suspended Till Pakistan ‘Credibly and Irrevocably’ Ends Cross-Border Terrorism, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

By using diplomatic channels instead of the treaty mechanism, India signalled a one-time exception aimed at preventing a humanitarian crisis in flood-prone Pakistani regions. Officials reportedly emphasised that the decision was cleared at the highest levels.

