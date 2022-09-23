Tokyo [Japan], September 23 (ANI): A Young university student who aims to become an engineer designed and manufactured a racing car.

The "Formula SAE Japan 2022" is an opportunity for students to develop skills for object creation "Monozukuri", which will contribute to the expansion of the industry. A total of 69 teams will enter the competition and participate in various events for five days.

Shinsuke Kanome from the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan said, "The judge is concentrating on two categories: the test of design for a car manufacturing process, a presentation to sell a car; an examination of the cost of making a car, and a driving test being held today."

Japanese car and parts manufacturers are sponsoring the event and team to help train young car engineers.

The Kyoto Institute of Technology team is known to be a strong team and has 66 members. The team is adjusting the racing car for the endurance race on the last day of the competition.

Kengo Yoshida of Kyoto Institute of Technology said that they have been working on remodelling the engine by making our own engine parts.

"There are many carbon parts on the car body. By replacing the material with a lighter material, the overall weight of the car becomes lighter. We have been working on such car body manufacturing because light machine realises speed up."

The endurance and efficiency races will run 20 laps of the course. After driving for 10 laps, the driver changes and competes for driving time and fuel consumption costs. Kyoto Institute of Technology won the overall score and became the champion of 69 teams.

"I felt about each for a long time, and I was worried. I was able to feel relieved because the driver change was carried out smoothly and the race passed without any problems. On the last drive, I just watched carefully," Kengo Yoshida said.

The university student said, "I have a lot of thoughts after making a car. We have worked very hard to manufacture the car, so we are very relieved that we can complete the race. I'm so happy."

"I would like to thank all the team members and sponsors who have worked with me so far. Next year, we will manufacture cars that will speed up and aim for a higher ranking as revenge," added the student.

Young engineers backed up by automotive giants and first-hand industry experience will become major participants and contributors to the automotive industry on a global level. (ANI)

