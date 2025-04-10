Tokyo, Apr 10 (AP) Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shot up in early Thursday trading, gaining more than 2,000 points, as investors welcomed President Donald Trump's decision to back off on most of his tariffs.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's Nikkei 225 was trading at 34,052.58, up 7.4% within the first 15 minutes of trading.

The surge echoes the jump overnight on Wall Street, which had one of its best days in history, with the S&P 500 surging 9.5%.

But the rallies follow earlier losses in global markets when the tariffs were announced. (AP)

