Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki (right) and Dr. Alka Kumar, the President of Konnichiwa Japan Club (left). (Photo: Japan Embassy in India)

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, held a ceremony on Monday to celebrate the conferral of the Foreign Minister's Commendation 2023 upon Dr Alka Kumar, the President of Konnichiwa Japan Club.

According to an official release from the Japan Embassy in India, the envoy presented the commendation to Kumar in recognition of her contributions towards the promotion of Japanese culture in India.

Her contributions to strengthening the ties between the two nations include organising 'Konnichiwa Japan' and other activities introducing Japanese culture, the press release said.

Notably, the Foreign Minister's Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas.

The commendations tend to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of the recipients. (ANI)

