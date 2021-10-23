New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing sympathy and sadness at the damage caused by flooding and landslides in Uttarakhand and Kerala.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that the flooding and landslides that occurred in the State of Uttarakhand and the State of Kerala as a result of heavy rain have led to the loss of many precious lives and left many people unaccounted for," read Kishida's sympathy message.

Also Read | China Bans Quran Apps, LinkedIn and Yahoo News As Major Crack Down on Foreign Content.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I extend my heartfelt condolences for the victims and their bereaved families. I also express, sympathy to those who suffered, and pray for the quickest possible reconstruction of the affected areas," added the message.

Further, Kishida said that Japan will always stand with India as she works to overcome these difficult times.

Also Read | Jupiter Hit by Another Space Rock in Rare Views Captured by Skywatchers in Japan.

"Japan's PM Kishida issued his sympathy message to PM @narendramodi on the damages due to the flooding and landslides caused by the heavy rain which hit Uttarakhand and Kerala," tweeted Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)