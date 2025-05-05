Tokyo, May 5 (AP) Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito will undergo heart tests at a hospital after an unspecified problem was detected during a routine checkup, Japanese media reports said Monday.

The Imperial Household Agency did not answer calls to its office on Monday, a national holiday, to confirm reports by the Kyodo News Service and several other Japanese media.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Vladimir Putin Dials PM Narendra Modi, Offers Russia's 'Full Support' to India in Fight Against Terrorism.

Akihito, 91, who is retired, is the father of Emperor Naruhito. He abdicated from the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.

Kyodo said Akihito will be hospitalised, starting Tuesday, at the University of Tokyo Hospital. Other details were not immediately available. Akihito had heart bypass surgery in 2012.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Threatens Nuclear Response if India Attacks or Disrupts Water Flow.

Akihito ascended to the throne after his father, Hirohito, died in 1989. No other emperor has abdicated in modern Japanese history. But Akihito has broken with other imperial tradition. He was the first emperor to marry a commoner, Empress Michiko. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)