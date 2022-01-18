Washington, Jan 17 (AP) Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very minor symptoms, a spokesperson said Monday.

Milley, who has received the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, tested positive on Sunday, Joint Chiefs spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. Milley was isolating himself and working remotely from a location where he can perform all his duties, Butler said.

Also Read | Turkish Businessman Claims Former Girlfriend Stole His Sperm to Get Pregnant.

All seven other Joint Chiefs of Staff members except for one tested negative, he said. The identity of that member wasn't disclosed.

Milley's most recent contact with President Joe Biden was on Wednesday at the funeral of Gen. Raymond Odierno, who died of cancer in October. Milley, 63, tested negative several days before the contact with Biden and every day after until Sunday, the Joint Chiefs statement said.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi Airport Attack: 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani National Killed, Yemen-Based Iran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Attack on Three Oil Tankers; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. Austin, who said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October, tested negative about a week later. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)