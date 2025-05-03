Washington, May 3 (AP) A federal judge on Friday blocked a White House executive order targeting an elite law firm, dealing a setback to President Donald Trump's campaign of retribution against the legal profession.

US District Beryl Howell said the executive order against the law firm of Perkins Coie violated multiple provisions of the Constitution and ordered that it be immediately nullified.

Also Read | IAF Aircraft Carries Holy Relics of Lord Buddha From Sarnath to Vietnam for Exposition During United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations.

The order sought to punish the firm by stripping the security clearances of its lawyers, blocking its employees from accessing federal buildings and cancelling federal contracts involving the firm. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)