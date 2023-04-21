New York, Apr 21 (AP) A self-exiled Chinese businessman charged in a USD 1 billion fraud case will remain behind bars after a federal judge rejected a proposed USD 25 million bail package on Thursday, saying there was clear and convincing evidence he would remain an economic threat and a flight risk if he were freed.

Judge Analisa Torres said in a written order that she didn't trust that Guo Wengui would obey court orders if released, even with strict bail conditions including GPS monitoring and a 24-hour guard. She noted that he faces a maximum sentence of over 100 years in prison if convicted.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Sonam Kapoor, Husband Anand Ahuja Enjoy DC Vs KKR Match With Apple CEO Tim Cook (View Pics).

She said Guo has continued to promote fraudulent investment opportunities even after funds were seized from his businesses last year.

Guo, 54, was arrested last month on charges including wire and securities fraud. Prosecutors said he fleeced thousands of investors in too-good-to-be-true offerings that promised outsize profits for investors in his media company, GTV Media Group Inc., his so-called Himalaya Farm Alliance, G'CLUBS and the Himalaya Exchange.

Also Read | BuzzFeed Layoffs: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Global Media Company To Shut Down Its News Section, To Cut Workforce by 15%, Says CEO Jonah Peretti.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Since September the US government has seized approximately USD 634 million from 21 bank accounts associated with Guo, who is referred to in court documents by the name Ho Wan Kwok.

Guo has claimed he has only USD 10,000 in noncash assets, though prosecutors say he has control of a 50,000-square-foot mansion, a USD 3.5 million Ferrari, two USD 36,000 mattresses and a USD 37 million luxury yacht.

It was on Guo's yacht that Steve Bannon, the former chief White House strategist under ex-President Donald Trump, was arrested in a criminal fraud case several years ago. Trump pardoned Bannon just before he left office in 2021.

Judge Torres noted in her order Thursday that Guo was accused of using proceeds from a five-year fraud scheme from 2018 through this March to buy extravagant goods and assets for himself and his family.

Torres said Guo accumulated a large online following in 2017 with claims against the Chinese Communist Party before founding a nonprofit a year later that drew even more followers. She cited evidence that he subsequently advertised fraudulent investment activities to his followers.

Guo was once thought to be among the richest people in China before he left that country in 2014 during a crackdown on corruption that ensnared individuals close to him, including a top intelligence official. Chinese authorities have accused Guo of rape, kidnapping, bribery and other offenses.

Guo has said those allegations are false and intended to punish him for publicly outing corruption in China and criticizing leading figures in the Communist Party.

Lawyers for Guo did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined to comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)