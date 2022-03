Miami, Mar 31 (AP) A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters.

The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods — changes that made it more difficult for Black voters who, overall, have more socioeconomic disadvantages than white voters, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in his ruling.

Also Read | Imran Khan No-Trust Vote: Pakistan PM Names US As Country Behind Threat in 'Slip of Tongue' (Watch Video).

“For the past 20 years, the majority in the Florida Legislature has attacked the voting rights of its Black constituents,” Walker added.

Florida's Republican-led legislature joined several others around the country in passing election reforms after Republican former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Democrats have called such reforms a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Refuses to Resign, Says 3 Stooges Working With Foreign Powers Against Govt.

Much of the debate focused on vote-by-mail ballots and how they are collected and returned.

The new law also limited when people could use a drop box to submit their ballot.

The office of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, which made the election bill a priority, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DeSantis has said previously that while he expects aspects of his legislative agenda to be struck down by the federal court in Tallahassee, he is confident they will be upheld on appeal.

The case would go to 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Georgia, which is seen as being very conservative. (AP) VM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)