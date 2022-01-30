Kabul [Afghanistan], January 30 (ANI): The governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan are discussing the formation of a joint trade committee to address the trade challenges between the two countries.

The idea was brought up in talks when the Pakistan delegation, led by Moeed Yusuf, the country's National Security Advisor, visited Kabul, reported Tolo News.

Also Read | Social Media Users Receive Massive Number of Requests by Strange Chinese Profiles to Establish Communications.

In addition to meetings with Afghan officials, the Pakistan delegation held talks with members of the private sector.

A spokesman for the Taliban said that bilateral trade was on the main agenda of the meetings with the Pakistan delegation.

Also Read | Cremation of Gujarati Family That Froze to Death Near US Border Likely in Canada’s Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that in a meeting between the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi and Pakistan's Moeed, the two sides agreed to overcome the trade challenges.

"Minister Muttaqi said we have opened a transit route between Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan for trade and expect you to provide facilities for our traders," Balkhi said.

Also, Kabul and Islamabad made agreements on trading and exchanging some products, technical cooperation in agriculture in Afghanistan, providing facilities for Afghan imports in Karachi port, and banking services.

"Unfortunately, Pakistan caused trade problems during the season for fresh fruits in Afghanistan, and prevented their export," said Mohammad Karim Azimi, a member of the Chamber of Industry and Mines.

Despite pledges by Pakistan to increase commercial relations with Afghanistan, the trade rate between the countries dropped from three billion dollars to one billion currently, as reported by Tolo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)