Karachi [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Two people were killed after four terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on Monday and opened firing, reported Geo News

The police said three of the four terrorists have been killed while one remains inside the building.

Also Read | Terror Attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, 2 Dead; People From Building Being Evacuated.

The terrorists launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and stormed the building after firing indiscriminately.

A police officer and the security guard stationed outside the PSX building were among the wounded.

Also Read | Congress Workers Stage Protests Against Fuel Price Hike: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)