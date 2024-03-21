New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday carried out a rescue operation of eight crew members from a flooded boat after receiving a distress call off the coast of Kundapura in Karnataka.

"In a swift operation @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rajdoot rescued 08 crew of distressed IFB Ajmeer-I (IND-KA-02-MM-4882) 10 NM west of #Kundapura on 20 Mar which had a major flooding at sea. Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajdoot reassured the crew & provided de-flooding assistance," the Indian Coast Guard said in a post on X.

It further said that the disabled boat was handed over to the IFB Goat Fish boat for further towering towards Gangoli harbour.

"After confirming safety of boat and crew it handed over the disabled boat to buddy boat IFB Gold Fish (IND-KA-03-MM-4566) for further towing towards #Gangoli harbour. Boat and crew safely entered harbour under tow #WeProtect," it added. (ANI)

