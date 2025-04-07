Kathmandu [Nepal], April 7 (ANI): The District Administration Office (DAO) Kathmandu has denied permission to right-wing pro-monarchist- the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) to hold a show of power in Bhrikutimandap, near the administrative capital on April 8.

The RPP had sought permission from the district administration to hold the protest at Bhrikutimandap which is near the administrative capital Singhadurbar's main entrance.

Making the letter sent to RPP public, the DAO said, "it is not appropriate to hold a program at Bhrikutimandap at this time due to security concerns, as other protest programs (teachers' protest, Rastriya Janamorcha programs, and pre-scheduled programs) are also taking place at Bhrikutimandap."

The right-wing royalist party had submitted the application to acquire the permission on April 4, 2025, the letter made public on Sunday evening stated.

The local administration rather has suggested the party to hold it's program either in Sifal Ground (near the Pashupatinath Temple) or the Balkhu area, just outside the ring-road area. The DAO, Kathmandu also stated that the decision comes in line with the consultation of the District Security Committee.

The RPP is yet to respond over the reply from the administration office. The decision of Kathmandu DAO comes a week after a violent pro-monarch demonstration in Tinkune area claimed two lives with curfew imposed at various location on 28th March, 2025.

Called by controversial businessman Durga Prasain, the protest that went violent spread the wave of violence across Kathmandu. The RPP also had supported protest movement which clashed with Police resulting in the bloodshed as dozens were injured from both the sides.

Formed in the 1990's after lift of ban in formation of political parties by then monarchial system, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) since then serves as the force always supporting the Kingship. It also has been taking part in periodic elections and presenting its demands forth.

In the year 2008 right after the overthrow of monarchy rule from Nepal, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) had secured 8 seats in then Constituent Assembly out of the 575 seated strong parliament. In the 2013 election it was able to secure 13 seats while in the year 2017 it fell down to 1 seat while it bounced back in the election of 2022 with 14 seats.

The party since its inception has been supporting Hindu State and the Kingship as interdependent in the tiny nation buffered between two giants India and China. The Himalayan Nation of Nepal has a population of 30.55 million has a Hindu population of 81.19 per cent as per the census of 2022.

The Himalayan Nation in year 2006 had abolished centuries old constitutional monarchy after then King Gyanendra seized power and imposed emergency sending all the leaders under house arrest. The movement also referred as "People's Movement II" witnessed a bloodshed with dozens killed in crackdown against protestors by the government.

After weeks of violent protest and increasing international pressure, Gyanendra gave up and reinstated the dissolved parliament, the dawn of new democracy is highlighted as Lokantantra (People's Rule). (ANI)

