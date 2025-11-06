Kathmandu [Nepal], November 6 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on November 4 organised an orientation session related to the commencement of the first program of the India Nepal Startup Partnership Network (IN-SPAN) slated for next month.

The first-ever IN-SPAN program is scheduled to begin in December 2025 at IIT Madras, with the broad aim of facilitating enhanced interaction between India's and Nepal's startup ecosystems.

Also Read | Typhoon Kalmaegi Heads for Vietnam; Emergency Declared As Another Typhoon Set to Hit Philippines.

"This will involve an 8-week, fully-funded training and innovation program at IIT Madras, delivered in collaboration with IIT Madras Pravartak, for representatives of Startups in Nepal. The module will include training, mentorship and internships for participants," a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

The IIT Madras Pravartak is a leading incubator which has incubated 46 startups till now, with 14 successful commercializations of technologies.

Also Read | North Korea Slams US Sanctions on Pyongyang Over Cybercrime-Related Money Laundering, Vows Corresponding Response.

Radhika Aryal, Secretary, Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, attended the Session as the Chief Guest and appreciated the initiative in her remarks.

"This session held in the Embassy premises had about 100 participants drawn from various startups, government departments, Chambers of Commerce, Robotics Association of Nepal, NAS IT, Fintech Alliance, AI Association of Nepal and academic institutions," the Indian Embassy announced.

According to the embassy, approximately 60 participants from Birgunj and the Institute of Engineering, Dharan Campus, Tribhuvan University, joined the event virtually.

Gaurav Raina, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Chief Scientist, Centre for Human Centric AI, IIT Madras, joined the event online and provided an overview of the innovation ecosystem at IIT Madras and IITM Pravartak.

As per the embassy, a similar session was organised earlier in the day, at the Institute of Engineering, Pulchowk Campus, Tribhuwan University, which was attended by about 70 students.

"Selection for the program will be based on the assessment of applications and interviews of candidates. Applications are open till 15 November 2025. Interested entrepreneurs can apply online at https://shorturl.at/Au8zh," the embassy stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)