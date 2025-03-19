Astana [Kazaksthan], March 19 (ANI): Kazakhsthan's capital Astana is set to host over 200 events in the span of 10 days, in celebration of a Nauryz holiday, an official statement from the capital's administration mentioned on Wednesday.

The 10-day celebrations will include various concerts, exhibitions, performances and more.

As reported by The Astana Times on March 19, known as Renewal Day, a citywide clean-up will be held as part of the Taza Kazakhstan environmental campaign, this will also include a crafting competition and a food festival featuring forgotten national dishes.

For National Sports Day, on March 20, Nurly Zhurek Social Services Center will host a national sports competition, and the active longevity center will organize a togyzkumalak (nine pellets) tournament for pensioners. A family relay race at the Qazaqstan track and field sports complex, along with equestrian performances at Argymak sports complex.

The Unity and Solidarity Day will be celebrated on March 21, with the national military-patriotic center set to host a concert by a local orchestra.

A puppet theatre will present the "Nauryz-Duman" show on March 21 and 22. Additionally a 'Walking Football tournament' will also take place across the city. The Nauryz Syilygy national awards ceremony will also held on March 22, Astana Times reported.

March 23 is called cleansing day in the country, as there will be a focus on environmental initiatives, including a citywide eco-campaign to clean the surroundings of buildings of snow. Earth Hour will also be celebrated from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM (local time). (ANI)

