Nairobi, Jan 11 (AP) Kenya's only electricity distribution company is reporting a widespread power cut in East Africa's economic hub after towers collapsed on a major transmission line.

Kenya Power in a statement on Tuesday said engineers were working to restore supply after the collapse on the Kiambere-Embakasi power line.

The statement did not say what caused the collapse or when power would be restored across the country of some 55 million people. (AP)

