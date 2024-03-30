Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received the EmiratesSkills team following their 13-medal win at WorldSkills Asia Abu Dhabi 2023.

Sheikh Khaled congratulated the team at a reception held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), praising their record feat in securing 13 medals (seven gold, two bronze, four Medals of Excellence, and one Abu Dhabi Award, given to the competitor with the highest score across all competitors and categories). The EmiratesSkills team scored the most out of all participating countries and were recognised for their outstanding skills in fields including robotics, engineering and mechanics, healthcare, electronics and graphic design, and mechanical drawing.

Sheikh Khaled expressed his pride in the team's achievements, recognising the diligence and determination that paved the way to their remarkable success, and highlighting the importance of continuous upskilling of national talent to further enhance competitiveness in various regional and international arenas.

Held under Sheikh Khaled's patronage at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 27th-29th November 2023, the 2nd World Asia competition saw the participation of 151 students from 31 member and guest countries across 28 technical and vocational skills competitions.

WorldSkills Asia is an international non-profit organisation established by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) to promote the importance of technical and vocational education and training across Asia.

The WorldSkills Asia Abu Dhabi competition supports the role of technical and vocational education and training to achieve sustainable development goals and provide a qualified workforce capable of actively participating in the country's economic growth.

Held every two years, the event hosts competitions across several fields, including construction and building technology; creative arts and fashion; information and communication technology; manufacturing and engineering technology; social and personal services; transportation and logistics; and junior skills. (ANI/WAM)

