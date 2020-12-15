Islamabad, Dec 14 (PTI) A delegation led by US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Monday met Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed with him the ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.

The delegation included General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in Afghanistan and other officials, the Army said in a statement.

It was one of several recent trips by Khalilzad to Pakistan as he worked with officials to bring the Taliban and the Afghan government on a negotiating table.

“Matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting,” according to the statement.

General Bajwa appreciated the role of RSM for peace and stability in Afghanistan and “assured that Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in the region.”

The US delegation appreciated Pakistan's untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.

Khalilzad is the Trump administration's special representative for Afghan peace and played a key role in arranging the United States-Taliban deal and the joint declaration earlier this year.

The Pakistani government takes credit for arranging the US-Taliban peace dialogue by using its contacts with the Afghan insurgent group.

