Paris [France], July 16 (ANI): A Tibetan man named Tsultrim was allegedly stabbed to death by his Chinese employer at a restaurant in northern France on Monday.

The Tibetan community in France is enraged at the brutal murder in the French town Saint-Leonard, which has since led to outcry and grief among the community. Multiple videos surfaced online on Thursday of people vandalizing the Chinese restaurant where the Tibetan man died.

Dharamshala-based advocacy group Tibet Rights Collective (TRC) said the windows were broken, and a car outside the restaurant was turned over in the videos circulated widely on social media platforms.

"The accused Chinese employer does not have a very good reputation with Tibetans; he had previously employed a few Tibetans who claimed that they were sacked unreasonably within a week. In the case of deceased, he had just started working at the same Chinese restaurant only a few days back," Tenzin Namgyal from Paris told Phayul about the developing story.

According to a Tibet advocacy group, this death has also raised questions regarding the status of Tibetans in Western countries, and how livelihood compels them to take up menial jobs.

"It is very difficult to get a job in France if you don't know the language. It is much easier to get a job in restaurants, especially a Chinese one, but not happily as we all know," he further said.

A local Tibetan group has organized a peace march on Sunday in Paris from Place de la Bastille to Republique in the memory of the deceased and to show solidarity with the victim's family. Later on Monday, another march will take place in Saint-Leonard. (ANI)

