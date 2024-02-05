London, February 5: King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says.

The palace says the cancer is not related to the king's recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has. Britain’s King Charles III Admitted to London Hospital for Prostrate Surgery, Says Buckingham Palace.

It said Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)