London, Jan 29 (PTI) Britain's King Charles III on Monday left the hospital following a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old King smiled and waved to the public as he left the private London Clinic with the Queen by his side.

The King spent three nights in the hospital and was twice visited by the Queen on Sunday, the third and fourth times she has been to see him at the private hospital since they arrived on Friday.

Camilla smiled as she arrived at The London Clinic in central London by car at midday on Sunday, leaving again just over three hours later.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said that Charles has "rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation".

The palace added that the King thanked all involved in his hospital visit and treatment, and was "grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days".

Earlier, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales left the London Clinic, having spent 13 nights there since her operation.

The exact nature of the surgery has not been revealed, but it is serious enough for the princess to need several months of recovery.

She has not appeared in public since Christmas Day and went into hospital and left this morning without being spotted.

The Kensington Palace statement said the princess would "continue her recovery" from home, which is expected to be Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

She will return to her children and her husband Prince William, who was seen visiting his wife during her stay in the hospital.

The King had been in hospital after being treated for a benign prostate problem, which is non-cancerous, and a common condition in older men, according to the NHS. About one in three men over the age of 50 will have some symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which is a gland that sits just below the bladder.

The plan for King Charles to have a "corrective procedure" for his prostate was made public as a way of encouraging other men to get prostate checks.

The NHS website recorded a surge in searches about enlarged prostates and the King was "delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness".

