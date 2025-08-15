New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Korean Embassy in India extended greetings on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, highlighting the warmth of bilateral ties and cultural camaraderie.

In a post on X, the embassy shared, "Letter from the Korean Embassy on Independence Day. Watch as our Korean Diplomats at the Embassy wish you a Happy Independence Day."

Speaking on the occasion, the Korean Ambassador to India said, "Namaste, I am the Korean Ambassador to India. Welcome to the Korean Embassy."

Korean diplomats at the embassy added, "Today is 15th August. Do you know why today is Independence Day? Of course, today is Korea's Independence Day. And today is India's Independence Day. After independence, Korea and India have made great strides. Today, peace between the two countries is growing in many areas. We hope that peace and harmony between the two countries will be strengthened. Happy Independence Day!"

The gesture reflects the ongoing friendship and strong diplomatic relations between India and South Korea, as officials from both countries continue to celebrate shared achievements and cooperation across multiple sectors.

Similarly, diplomatic missions in India extended warm greetings to mark India's 79th Independence Day, highlighting the strength of bilateral ties and cultural camaraderie.

The Singapore High Commission in India shared a gesture for Indian travellers heading to Singapore for the long weekend.

"A little surprise for our Indian friends visiting Singapore for the long weekend. Singapore's beloved destination mascot Merli appeared at Changi Airport, greeting Indian travellers with cuddly Merli plushies," Singapore's High Commissioner to India, HC Wong, posted on X.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also conveyed his wishes, writing, "Congratulations to India on your 79th Independence Day. Our meeting earlier this week underscored the strength of our ties. We celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties."

Similarly, the French Embassy in India took to social media to extend its greetings. "Our warmest wishes on #IndependenceDay2025! As our Indian friends come together to celebrate this special day, we invited our French colleagues to a rapid-fire round on India - its cultures, cuisines, and more. Watch what they had to say!" the embassy posted on X.

Echoing this spirit, the United States Embassy in India and Indian missions abroad also extended greetings, mirroring the warmth expressed by France, Singapore, and other partners, and highlighting the shared values and festive camaraderie that define India's ties with nations worldwide.

In a post on X, the U.S. Embassy in India said, "Happy Independence Day, India! The United States joins India in celebrating this important occasion, honoring our shared achievements in advancing global peace and prosperity. We look forward to strengthening the #USIndia partnership in the years ahead."

The Embassy of India in Tokyo also extended greetings, posting, "Embassy of India, Tokyo extends greetings to all on the occasion of Independence Day."

Sharing visuals of celebrations, it added, "Glimpses of the Flag hoisting ceremony at @IndianEmbTokyo to celebrate the 79th Independence Day of India. Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge hoisted the tricolor and read Address to the Nation by the Hon'ble President of India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort. This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. (ANI)

