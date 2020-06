Pristina (Kosovo), Jun 24 (AP) Kosovo's president and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges, including murder, by a court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after Kosovo's 1998-99 independence war with Serbia.

A statement from a prosecutor of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers issued Wednesday said President Hashim Thaci and the others suspects “are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders,” involving hundreds of known Kosovar Albanian, Serb and Roma victims, as well as political opponents.

Other charges include enforced disappearance, persecution, and torture.

The 1998-1999 war left more than 10,000 dead and 1,641 are still unaccounted for.

It ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign.

Serbia doesn't recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence.(AP)

