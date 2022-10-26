Moscow, Oct 26: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country's strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, the Kremlin said.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia. Canada: Indians and Khalistani Supporters Clash in Mississauga City on Diwali Night (Watch Videos).

The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The Kremlin said in a statement that all tasks set for the exercise were fulfilled and all the missiles that were test-fired reached their designated targets. Russia Notifies United States About Carrying Out Annual Exercises of Nuclear Forces.

Washington has said that Moscow informed it about the drills in advance.

The Russian exercise comes amid Moscow's warnings of a purported Ukrainian plot to detonate a radioactive device commonly known as a “dirty bomb” in a false flag attack to blame Russia. Ukraine and its allies strongly reject the allegation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)