Moscow [Russia], March 12 (ANI): Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow confirmed facts revealed during the military operation that prove the Kyiv regime is destroying evidence of military biological programmes.

"We confirm facts revealed during the special military operation in Ukraine, which prove that the Kyiv regime has been destroying the evidence of military biological programmes Kyiv was implementing. They were funded by @DeptofDefense," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Also Read | European Union to Table Proposals by May End to Phase Out Dependency on Russian Energy by 2027.

She said that the Western states are posing a threat to the citizens of Russia, Ukraine, and all of Europe by supporting the Ukraine nuclear facilities.

"Carrying out attacks against their own nuclear facilities is already becoming a hallmark of the Ukrainian leadership. Kyiv, as well as the American masters of Vladimir Zelenskyy and the US vassals in NATO, are the ones to blame for this. Without such support, these provocations would be pointless," the diplomat said, according to TASS News Agency.

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: We See No Security Reasons for Indian Students to Leave Russia, Indian Embassy in New Guidelines.

"The Western political adventurers, who encourage Zelenskyy's actions, endanger the lives of not only the citizens of Ukraine and Russia but of all of Europe," the spokeswoman said, as per TASS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)