Peshawar, Feb 17 (PTI) The caretaker cabinet of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in its first meeting on Friday, approved the transfer of approximately two acres of government land to the Auqaf department for the construction of cremation grounds for Hindus and Sikhs in the province.

At a meeting chaired by caretaker chief minister Muhammad Azam Khan, the caretaker cabinet approved the transfer of government land to the Auqaf Department for the construction of one Shamshon Ghat (cremation ground) each in the Peshawar and Nowshera districts for the Hindu and Sikh communities and a little less than half an acre for Christian graveyards in the Kohat district of the province.

The caretaker cabinet approved the transfer of two acres of government land for the minority communities.

The communities welcomed the decision on their long-standing demand being fulfilled by the caretaker cabinet.

Leader of the Hindu community Haroon Sarab Diyal also appreciated the cabinet's decision to resolve the minorities' core issue but urged the government to allocate land near river bodies and far from the vicinity of the local populations, citing problems that arise in performing last rites near settlements.

The Hindu and Sikh communities have faced difficulties performing the last rites of their community members, so much so that they had to take funeral processions to the Attock district for cremation, approximately 100 km from Peshawar.

