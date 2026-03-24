Moscow [Russia], March 24 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "On March 23, FMs Sergey Lavrov & Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke over the phone. The Ministers discussed the deterioration in the Persian Gulf caused by US-Israeli aggression. They also voiced concern over the conflict's dangerous expansion into the Caspian region."

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https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/2036059638970327524?s=20

Sergey Lavrov stressed the categorical unacceptability of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which create unacceptable risks for the safety of Russian personnel and could lead to catastrophic environmental consequences for all countries of the region without exception, an official statement said.

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Both Sides also expressed concern over the dangerous expansion of the conflict provoked by Washington and Tel Aviv into the Caspian region. The Russian Side emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for a political settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of all parties involved, above all Iran. Russia will continue to adhere to this stance at the UN Security Council.

Abbas Araghchi thanked the Russian leadership for the substantial diplomatic and other support being provided to Iran, including the delivery of humanitarian assistance, it added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Iran has one more opportunity to end its threats to America. "We hope they take it. Either way, America and the entire world will soon be a much safer planet," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) said he spoke to US President Donald Trump and they will realise the goals of the war through an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests.

Netanyahu pledged to keep attacking Iran and Lebanon.

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2036160778709938402?s=20

In a post on X, he said, "Earlier today I spoke with our friend President Trump. President Trump believes there is an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements we have reached alongside the US military to realize the goals of the war through an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests. At the same time, we are continuing to strike in both Iran and Lebanon. We are smashing the missile program and the nuclear program, and we continue to deal severe blows to Hezbollah. Just a few days ago, we eliminated two more nuclear scientists - and we are still active. We will safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances." (ANI)

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