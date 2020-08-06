Beirut, Aug 6 (AP) Lebanese military investigators will begin questioning a former Cabinet minister and the head of the Beirut's port over this week's explosion that killed and wounded a large number of people in the capital.

A person familiar with the investigation said the questioning of Ghazi Aridi, who was public works minister in 2013 when the 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate arrived in the country, and Beirut port chief, Hassan Koraytem will take place on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly about the investigation.

Also Thursday, a committee at the country's central bank decided to freeze bank accounts of several figures, including Koraytem and the head of the customs department and his predecessor.

The announcement came a day after the government declared a two-week state of emergency and placed an unspecified number of officials under house arrest. Authorities said they will report findings into the blast that destroyed Beirut's port and damaged large parts of the city within five days.

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund is calling for national unity in Lebanon and says it's time to overcome the impasse over necessary reforms that has so far scuttled talks with the lender of last resort.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday in the wake of the Beirut port explosion that the international community needs to step up help for the troubled country already mired in financial and economic problems.

Georgieva said the IMF is “exploring all possible ways” to support the people of Lebanon but that national unity will be required to overcome the disaster and the financial crisis.

Before the Tuesday explosion, Lebanon was buckling under the weight of a crippling economic and financial crisis that drove nearly half of the population into poverty and sent inflation soaring. The cash-strapped government started talks with the IMF in May which were marred by political divisions.

Georgieva said it is essential to overcome the impasse to put in place a program “to turn around the economy and build accountability and trust in the future of the country.”

The commander of a U.S. Department of Defense division with responsibility for the Middle East says the United States is willing to work with Lebanon's armed forces in the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut.

A U.S. Central Command spokesman said Gen. Frank McKenzie spoke with Lebanon's Gen. Joseph Aoun on Thursday to offer condolences and to share that the United States is sending three military transport planes with food, water and medical supplies.

The Central Command issued a statement saying McKenzie expressed a desire to work with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and the U.S. Agency for International Development “to identify and expedite support for Lebanon's recovery effort.” The call ended with the generals agreeing to keep in touch, according to the statement. (AP)

