Beirut, Jul 29 (AP) Hundreds of people in Lebanon paid tribute Monday to iconic composer, pianist and playwright Ziad Rahbani, who died over the weekend. His mother, Fayrouz, one of the Arab world's most esteemed singers, made a rare public appearance.

Rahbani, also known as a political provocateur, died Saturday at age 69. The cause of death was not immediately known.

His passing shocked much of the Arab world, which appreciated his satire, unapologetic political critique and avant-garde, jazz-inspired compositions that mirrored the chaos and contradictions of Lebanon throughout its civil war from 1975 until 1990. He also composed some of his mother's most famous songs.

The Rahbani family was a cornerstone in Lebanon's golden era of music theatre that today is steeped in idealism and nostalgia in a troubled country.

Top Lebanese political officials and artists paid tribute after the death was announced. Rahbani, a leftist Greek Orthodox, often mocked Lebanon's sectarian divisions in his work.

Hundreds of people holding roses and photos gathered by Khoury Hospital near Beirut's busy Hamra district, solemnly singing some of his most famous songs and applauding as a vehicle carrying his body left its garage.

Reem Haidar, who grew up during the civil war, said Rahbani's songs and their messages were what she and others associated with at a time when there was “no nation to belong to.”

The vehicle made its way to a church in the mountainous town of Bikfaya before burial in the family cemetery.

Fayrouz, 90, had spent many years away from the public eye. Wearing black sunglasses and a black veil, she greeted visitors who came to pay respects. She had not been seen publicly since photos surfaced of her meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited her residence in 2020 to award her France's highest medal of honour.

In recent years, Rahbani also appeared less in the public eye, yet his influence never waned. Younger generations rediscovered his plays online and sampled his music in protest movements. He continued to compose and write, speaking often of his frustration with Lebanon's political stagnation and decaying public life.

Rahbani is survived by his mother, his sister Reema and brother Hali. (AP)

