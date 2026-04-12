Beirut [Lebanon], April 12 (ANI): Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday announced the postponement of his planned trip to the United Nations (UN) and the United States (US), citing "current internal circumstances" and the need to focus on domestic governance and national security.

In a post on X, Salam said the decision was taken "in commitment to fulfilling my duty completely in safeguarding the security of the Lebanese people and their unity," adding that he would remain in the capital Beirut to oversee government work.

Also Read | Rory McIlroy's Masters Lead Vanishes, Cameron Young Pulls into Tie on Saturday at the Masters.

https://x.com/nawafsalam/status/2042959998603452658

He added, "I have decided to postpone my trip to the United Nations and the United States, in order to follow up on the government's work from Beirut."

Also Read | Rory McIlroy's Masters Lead Vanishes, Cameron Young Pulls into Tie for First Entering Final Round.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei that Tehran is in constant contact with Beirut to ensure that the ceasefire commitments in Lebanon are upheld, as reported by Iranian media Fars news agency.

According to Fars, Baghaei, speaking from Islamabad where formal US-Iran negotiations are underway to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia, said the Iranian delegation has already engaged with Pakistani officials and clearly conveyed its positions and demands.

Fars further reported that Baghaei noted instances of ceasefire violations on Saturday, underscoring the fragile nature of the situation on ground.

Meanwhile, trilateral ceasefire talks between the United States, Iran and Pakistan have started in Islamabad, Al Jazeera reported, noting that this is the highest-level talks between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Ahead of the talks with the United States, the Iranian negotiating team held a strategic meeting in the Pakistani capital. The delegation, which arrived in Islamabad to participate in high-stakes discussions, fine-tuned its agenda before the formal commencement of the "peace talks" with the US.

Prior to this engagement, US Vice President JD Vance also held a high-level meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement from the White House.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, also met the Pakistani Prime Minister.

The American delegation, led by JD Vance includes Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

Shehbaz Sharif had earlier termed the talks as "make or break" negotiations.

Held under intense security, the engagement aims to stabilise a fragile ceasefire and navigate the future of regional security. The ceasefire announcement was made on April 8.

Vice-President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, had suggested earlier that the outcome depends entirely on the American approach.

Taking to X, he noted that if the Iranian representatives meet those representing "America First," an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable.

However, he warned that if they face representatives of "Israel First," there will be no deal, stating, "we will inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)