Beirut [Lebanon], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon's Health Ministry announced on Thursday 7,247 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

The caseload has thus risen to 753,879 while the death toll from the virus went up by 18 to 9,231.

Meanwhile, Assem Araji, head of the Health Committee in the Lebanese parliament, said 90 per cent of people in Lebanon are not compliant with proper precautionary measures, leading to the sudden remarkable increase in COVID-19 cases, the National News Agency reported.

He warned that the surge in cases is worrisome as the COVID-19 departments in most Lebanese hospitals have closed amid the financial crisis.

"We currently only have 916 beds for coronavirus out of 2,500," Araji said.

The immigration of a large number of doctors abroad has further complicated the pandemic situation in Lebanon, Araji added. (ANI/Xinhua)

