Delaware [US], November 26 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with over 12.6 million cases and over 260,000 deaths in the US, which continues to be the worst-affected country, President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) said that there "is much to be thankful for... hope for" this Thanksgiving.

The US is celebrating Thanksgiving today (Thursday).

Biden added that on Thanksgiving this year, people must be thankful for democracy, citing the turbulent election this year.

"What should we give thanks for this season? Well, first, let's be thankful for democracy itself. In this election, we have seen a record number of Americans exercise their most sacred right, that of the vote, to register their will at the ballot box," he said at a briefing here.

"In the middle of a pandemic, more people have voted this year than have ever in the history of the United States of America," he added.

He then went on to say, "It's been a hard year, a particularly hard year for the 250,000 people (who died by COVID-19 in the US, the most anywhere in the world) and their families. But I still believe that there is much to be thankful for. There is so much to hope for, to build on and dream of," Biden said. (ANI)

