Beverly Hills, Jan 8 (AP) Winners at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

BEST MOVIE DRAMA - “Oppenheimer”

BEST MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY- “Poor Things”

TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES-"The Bear”

TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES- “Succession”

LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION- “Beef”

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT- “Barbie”

MALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAMA- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOVIE DRAM- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION- Ali Wong, “Beef”

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION- Steven Yeun, “Beef”

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

BEST SCREENPLAY-“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA- Sarah Snook, “Succession”

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

STAND-UP COMEDY TELEVISION SPECIAL- Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon”

BEST MOTION PICTURE, NON-ENGLISH -“Anatomy of a Fall” (France)

FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA - Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

ANIMATED FILM - “The Boy and the Heron”

DIRECTOR- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

SCORE - “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

ORIGINAL SONG- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,? music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell. (AP)

