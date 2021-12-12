Mayfield (US), Dec 11 (AP) A list of the 10 deadliest tornadoes in the United States since 1900:

— 695 deaths. March 18, 1925, in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

Also Read | Bahrain Detects First Case of New COVID-19 Variant Omicron, Says Health Ministry.

— 216 deaths. April 5, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

— 203 deaths. April 6, 1936, in Gainesville, Georgia.

Also Read | Phoenix Zoo in Arizona Vaccinates 75 Animals Against COVID-19: Media Reports.

— 181 deaths. April 9, 1947, in Woodward, Oklahoma.

— 158 deaths. May 22, 2011, in Joplin, Missouri.

— 143 deaths. April 24, 1908, in Amite, Louisiana, and Purvis, Mississippi.

— 116 deaths. June 8, 1953, in Flint, Michigan.

— 114 deaths. May 11, 1953 in Waco, Texas.

— 114 deaths. May 18, 1902 in Goliad, Texas.

— 103 deaths. March 23, 1913, in Omaha, Nebraska.

_____

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)