Vilnius (Lithuania), May 19 (AP) Lithuania is asking the International Court of Justice to rule that Belarus breached its international obligations by allegedly organising the smuggling of migrants to its territory and award it compensation.

The Foreign Ministry in Vilnius said Lithuania filed its case to the court in The Hague on Monday. It revolves around alleged breaches by Belarus of its obligations under the United Nations' Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air.

Also Read | Spider Bite in UK: Man Hospitalised, in 'Unbearable' Pain After Getting Bitten by Britain's Most Venomous Spider False Widow.

The number of migrants arriving at the borders of European Union member countries from Belarus increased sharply last year, and European authorities have accused Belarus of helping migrants to get across.

In December, the EU gave a green light to Poland and other countries on its eastern flank to temporarily suspend asylum rights when they believe that Belarus and Russia are “weaponising” migrants to destabilise the bloc.

Also Read | TikTok Influencer Emilie Kiser's Son Trigg Dies Days After Being Rescued From Backyard Pool in Arizona.

Lithuania said evidence it has collected confirms the direct involvement of Belarus in organising migrant flows, including an increase in flights from the Middle East and elsewhere by Belarusian state-owned enterprises.

It alleges that after arriving in Belarus many migrants were escorted to the Lithuanian border by Belarusian security forces and forced to cross it illegally. It added that Belarus' border services refused to work with Lithuania to stop illegal crossings.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Vilnius is appealing to the ICJ to hold Belarus accountable under international law for violations of the migrant-smuggling protocol. Its claims include full compensation for the damage allegedly caused, including the cost of reinforcing the border. It did not specify a figure.

Lithuania, which pointed to an influx of migrants dating back to 2021, said it made its move after bilateral negotiations failed to resolve the dispute. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)