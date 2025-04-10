Tashkent [Uzbekistan], April 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday appreciated the efforts of Uzbek scholars and students in their interest in Indian languages, including Hindi and Sanskrit, and encouraged them to continue their efforts and seek assistance from the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan when needed, a press release stated.

According to the release, Birla, during an interaction with Indologists and Hindi language students in Uzbekistan, acknowledged the role of teaching and research in strengthening India-Uzbekistan relations and stated that scholars in Uzbekistan have not only learnt Indian languages but have also reflected them through academic work and literature.

Referring to India's role in shaping global affairs in the 21st century, Birla highlighted opportunities for development and collaboration with countries like Uzbekistan in areas such as environment, language, culture, and education. He recalled that during a previous visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had noted the popularity of Indian films and music in Uzbekistan and that in 2012, Uzbek Radio had completed 50 years of Hindi-language broadcasting.

Birla noted that India and Uzbekistan, despite different historical trajectories, have continued to progress through cooperation and pointed out that India was among the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan's independence and expressed hope that both nations would work together towards global peace, progress, and stability.

He also mentioned that the two countries have built cooperation in sectors including politics, trade, defence, counter-terrorism, science and technology, nuclear energy, space, and information technology. Birla remarked that the countries have also maintained strong cultural and educational ties, noting the contribution of Indologists who have received national and international awards for their work. He referenced the development of an Uzbek-Hindi dictionary, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his visit, Birla also held bilateral talks with Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The talks were held as part of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation's participation in the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.

Birla highlighted India's electoral management system, stating that the successful conduct of large-scale elections with transparency reflects its operational efficiency. He said that India's democratic development since independence has been possible due to the active participation of citizens.

He stressed the importance of continued cooperation between the parliaments of India and Uzbekistan on shared issues. According to Birla, parliamentary diplomacy and reciprocal visits will contribute to strengthening ties and improving mutual understanding between the citizens of both nations. (ANI)

