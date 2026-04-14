London [UK], April 14 (ANI): Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are responding to a fire on Roe Way, Wallington, according to a statement by London's Official Fire Brigade on Tuesday.

In an official statement, it noted that one of the Brigade's 32m ladders has been deployed to the scene. Traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.

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As per the statement, the Brigade received the first of over 10 calls reporting the fire at 1549. Firefighters from Wallington, Croydon, Purley and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

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In a post on X, London's Official Fire Brigade informed that traffic in the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.

https://x.com/LondonFire/status/2044072298311712997?s=20

Traffic in the surrounding area was impacted, and authorities advised avoiding the area. There are no reported casualties yet.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. (ANI)

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