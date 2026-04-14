New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a call from US President Trump during which the two leaders discussed the security situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

PM Modi said in a post on X that they reviewed progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

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He said the two countries are committed to further strengthening their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas," he said.

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"We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," he added.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor termed the conversation between the two leaders as "very positive and productive"

"A very positive and productive call! Stay tuned...", he said in a post on X in response to PM Modi's post of the conversation with President Trump.

PM Modi and President Trump had earlier spoken on March 24 and had a useful exchange of views on the evolving situation in West Asia. The Prime Minister reiterated that India supports de-escalation and the restoration of peace at the earliest in the conflict between Israel-US and Iran.

PM Modi had underlined the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible, noting that it is vital for global peace, stability and economic well-being.

US Vice President JD Vance had said on Sunday that no agreement had been reached in talks with Iran, despite hours of negotiations in Pakistan, and that the discussions had reached a stalemate.

He added that while the US delegation would return to the United States, the outcome of the talks was "bad news for Iran" more than for the United States. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)