New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday embarked on a five-day official visit to United Kingdom (UK), Scotland and Guernsey, an official statement said.

Birla is visiting the UK from January 7-9 at the invitation of Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker, House of Commons of Parliament of the UK. He will meet Hoyle and McFall of Alcluith, Lord Speaker of the House of Lords in London, the statement added.

Among his other engagements in London, Birla will visit B R Ambedkar Museum, pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and interact with members of Indian diaspora in the UK, the statement said.

Birla will also visit Scotland and meet Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, and John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland. He will also interact with cross-party Members of the Scottish Parliament.

Birla will chair the meeting of the Standing Committee of Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on January 10 in Guernsey. He will chair this meeting in his capacity as the host of the 28th CSPOC which will be held in India in 2026. He will also meet his counterparts from other Parliaments on the sidelines of this meeting.

In a post on X, he said, "Leaving for UK and Guernsey, at the invitation of Rt. Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker, House of Commons. Will hold bilateral meetings with him and Rt. Hon. Lord McFall of Alcluith, Lord Speaker of the House of Lords in London. Will visit Dr. B. R. Ambedkar House and Museum and pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the UK."

"In Scotland, will meet Rt. Hon. Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, and Rt. Hon. John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland. Will also interact with cross-party Members of the Scottish Parliament," he added.

"In Guernsey, will chair the meeting of the Standing Committee of Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in my capacity as the host of 28th CSPOC to be held in India in 2026. Will also meet my counterparts from other Parliaments on the sidelines of the meeting," Birla said. (ANI)

