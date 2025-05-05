Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met with Kamal Bahadur Shah, Chief Minister of Nepal's Sudurpashchim Province, who was accompanied by a delegation during their courtesy visit to Lucknow.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on the social media platform X, the UP CM said, "Today, Honourable Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Nepal, Shri Kamal Bahadur Shah ji and the delegation led by him made a courtesy visit to the Government residence in Lucknow."

Earlier, a ten-member delegation from the province, led by Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah, met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Saturday.

Officials said the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing ties between the neighbouring regions.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami emphasised the shared cultural and historical heritage between India and Nepal. "There is a deep similarity between the people of India and Nepal from cultural, religious and social point of view. There are many similarities in the traditions, customs, language, food and lifestyle of both the countries, which have been strengthening mutual bonding and trust over the years," he said.

On May 1, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, met a Nepali delegation led by Kamal Bahadur Shah, Chief Minister of Nepal's Sudurpaschim Province, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

During the interaction with the delegation, MoS Singh affirmed the age-old and unique relationship between India and Nepal firmly rooted in deep people to people links. Mos also highlighted recent progress in bilateral relations and discussed opportunities for fostering greater links between India and the Sudurpaschim region of Nepal through connectivity, energy, tourism and agriculture, the MEA said.

According to the MEA, the delegation led by Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah is on an official visit to India from April 29 to May 5.

The MEA underscored that Nepal is a priority partner for India under its Neighbourhood First policy.

The visit of the delegation led by the Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim underscores the sustained momentum in the bilateral ties between India and Nepal. (ANI)

